Demolition begins on Gordon Block in downtown Regina

Demolition began Thursday morning on the Gordon Block in downtown Regina.

The 111 year old structure was damaged by fire on the weekend and fire officials plan to search the rubble in their quest for answers.

A shield was erected in the alley to prevent demolition debris from damaging the adjacent high rise.

As of Thursday around 6 p.m., the demolition was half completed and the investigation by the Regina Fire Department was almost complete.

The demolition attracted plenty of spectators.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.