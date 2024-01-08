Demolition begins on unique downtown Sudbury building

The landscape near the arena in downtown Sudbury will soon look very different as demolition begins at the former Ledo Hotel.

Plans to redevelop the area were solidified last June when the City of Greater Sudbury purchased the property for $900,000.

Several other properties near the Minto Street arena were also purchased including Alexandria's, Wacky Wings, the Dog House Sports Bar and Eatery, Old Rock Coffee and Golden Grain Bakery.

The cost to date is about $12 million total – excluding the Wacky Wings property at 187 Shaughnessy St. -- and is being funded through the previously borrowed event centre capital funds.

"On Dec. 5, city council passed bylaw 2023-194 which authorized an application for approval to expropriate the land at 187 Shaughnessy St. to facilitate the south district event centre development opportunity project," City spokesperson April Low told CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca in an email.

"The expropriation process is currently underway, and it will take a number of months before the city becomes the owner of the property. The process of expropriation in Ontario is governed by the Expropriations Act."

The act allows for fair market value of the land, damages attributable to disturbance, damages for injurious affection as well as any special difficulties in relocating.

No word on the estimated compensation cost for the owners of Wacky Wings Sudbury.

"The property is one of a number that was acquired by the city to advance redevelopment in the downtown south district," the city said in a news release last week.

"The historic investment is an important step as city council considers a new build or a refurbished arena in the downtown."

Barry Lacroix of Lacroix Construction told CTV News on the phone before the Holidays his company was removing asbestos from the three-story triangular-shaped brick building prior to the demolition, which is expected to take four weeks.

The other buildings on the block will be taken down after the Ledo.

"Council is committed to making downtown renewal happen, and that includes either a new or refurbished arena downtown," the city said.

"The next update to council on the event centre project will be presented in March 2024."