Demolition derby delights crowds on Manitoulin Island

There were plenty of ‘oohs and aws’ from the crowd as more than a thousand gathered for the annual demolition derby to end Summerfest in Manitowaning.

The Manitoulin Island tradition had more than a dozen drivers sign up with the goal to be the last one left running in the ring.

“We’ve been doing this for well over 40 years,” said Southeast Manitoulin Lions Club President Lisa Hallaert.

“I would say there is probably a couple thousand here. I would say we’re all a little bit red neck here and we like the smashing of the cars.”

Hallaert may be kidding about the red neck comment – but, she was not kidding about the crowds.

Islanders in the audience told CTV News this was probably one of the largest turnouts they’ve seen in years.

With a $5 dollar admission, the money raised stays on the island to support charitable efforts the Lions Club does such as paying for the seniors’ lifeline and student bursaries.

“It’s something to do on a Sunday,” said Rick Meunier, with a smile from the back of his pick-up truck.

“I love to come because I love the action, you know the cars bumping each other, somethings they catch fire and for me, that’s a lot of excitement,” said Sherri Cranston.

Drivers will get their cars sponsored and in some cases spend months working on their vehicles.

“This year’s car was on the road a month ago but last year’s car was two days before the event,” said driver Joe Graham.

When it comes to what’s the secret, well that depends on who you ask.

“I don’t know what the secret is because they all kinda do their own thing,” said Hallaert.

“I don’t think it matters what kind of car, I’ve seen little cars win, I’ve seen a little bit bigger cars win. You never know right.”

Winners leave with not only bragging rights but a trophy and prize money.

However, it is the islanders that benefit from the fundraiser who win in the end.