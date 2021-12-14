Demolition of downtown Wheatley buildings near explosion site almost complete

Chatham-Kent officials say that demolition of buildings adjacent to the site of the explosion in downtown Wheatley is expected to wrap up by the end of this week.

General manager of infrastructure and engineering services Thomas Kelly said the process is on schedule.

When demolition is completed, excavation will begin.

"The excavation will go hand in hand with the pathway analysis," Kelly said. "The analysis is a key factor in determining how the gas is reaching the surface and gives us important Information we can use for remediation."

Kelly said work crews will move forward as quickly as possible but said safety is still very important.

"The excavation phase of the plan carries with it an elevated risk," he said. "We're very mindful of that."

As the work takes place, the ability for residents to return to their homes for a brief period to retrieve some of their personal property has been on hold.

"We will resume allowing residents to return as soon it is safe to do so, but the current work is critical to long term resolution of the problem. If there are any gaps in the work plan, temporary access will be restarted," he said.