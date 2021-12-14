Demolition of downtown Wheatley buildings near explosion site almost complete
Chatham-Kent officials say that demolition of buildings adjacent to the site of the explosion in downtown Wheatley is expected to wrap up by the end of this week.
General manager of infrastructure and engineering services Thomas Kelly said the process is on schedule.
When demolition is completed, excavation will begin.
"The excavation will go hand in hand with the pathway analysis," Kelly said. "The analysis is a key factor in determining how the gas is reaching the surface and gives us important Information we can use for remediation."
Kelly said work crews will move forward as quickly as possible but said safety is still very important.
"The excavation phase of the plan carries with it an elevated risk," he said. "We're very mindful of that."
As the work takes place, the ability for residents to return to their homes for a brief period to retrieve some of their personal property has been on hold.
"We will resume allowing residents to return as soon it is safe to do so, but the current work is critical to long term resolution of the problem. If there are any gaps in the work plan, temporary access will be restarted," he said.
-
Lethbridge police investigating after armed robbery attempt at pharmacyLethbridge police are investigating following an armed robbery attempt at a pharmacy Tuesday morning.
-
Traffic stop leads to arrests, seizure of weapons and drugsA traffic stop in Brantford has led to the arrest of three people. Police found drugs, weapons and stolen goods during the course of their investigation.
-
Calls to end predatory lending: 'When somebody is drowning, you don't throw them an anchor'The federal government pledged to take action on payday loan interest charges and fees during the last federal election. Now social agencies are beginning to pressure the government to keep its promises.
-
Marineland Canada says site for planned whale refuge in Nova Scotia is too pollutedA plan in Nova Scotia to build North America's first coastal refuge for whales formerly kept in marine parks has come under fire from Marineland Canada.
-
Maritime schools to see biggest change in new COVID-19 restrictionsMaritime schools are seeing some of the biggest changes, with extended breaks and the cancellation of extracurricular activities for the unforeseeable future.
-
‘Beyond bizarre ’: Jean won but Kenney, UCP aren’t celebrating with himThe United Conservative Party confirmed that Brian Jean won a nomination contest in northern Alberta over the weekend, but neither the premier nor the party had offered public congratulations, days after the vote.
-
In-person library approved for Stoney PointLakeshore council is moving ahead with a temporary library in Stoney Point.
-
'Horrifying': International student claims Peel Region restaurant paid below minimum wage, owes $18,000A young Brampton woman alleges she’s owed for more than $18,000 dollars in wages from her former employer, Chat Hut, a restaurant with two locations in Peel Region.
-
'Pace is perfect for walking my dog': Calgary unicyclist keeps riding in winterIt's not for everyone but for Matthew Kinzel and his husky Tikka, a unicycle covers all the bases — and the ride to work may be a little slower than on two wheels but it saves them time in the end.