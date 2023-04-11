Demolition of drug store near Wheatley blast site begins

A portion of Erie Street North is closed as demolition of a drug store near the Wheatley blast site begins.

The Adamson Guardian Pharmacy building at the corner of Erie St N and Talbot Road is expected to be demolished by the end of the week.

Local residents and business owners say the derelict properties in the area are a painful reminder of the sudden explosion in August 2021.

“There are mixed emotions. For those who have been here a long time, it’s like watching their own town get torn down,” said, Wheatley resident and business owner, Steven Ingram. “However many of us feel it’s time move forward.”

Chair of the Wheatley Business Improvement Association (BIA), Jeff Bowman, hopes the demolition will help more businesses return to the area before the summer camping season arrives.

“Like 160,000 people come through here for summer camp. That’s a pretty captive audience for the three decent sized parks we have. We need some places for them to get goods and services,” said Bowman.

Chatham-Kent officials say the municipality is still in negotiation with business owners for the purchase of nearly a dozen properties near the blast site.