Demolition of Highway 89 bridge to close Highway 400 for 12 hours
Demolition of the Highway 89 bridge will shut down Highway 400 on Oct. 1.
The Ministry of Transportation project will see the demolition of the existing bridge over Highway 400 removed between 8 p.m. Oct. 1 and 8 a.m. Oct. 2.
Traffic control personnel will block all six lanes of Highway 400 to redirect traffic over to the northbound and southbound off-ramps.
All vehicles will exit at the off-ramps to the intersections where paid duty officers will assist vehicles in crossing the intersections to the adjacent on ramps to get back on the highway.
Additionally, Highway 89 will be closed between the two intersections (over Highway 400). Signage will be placed on the surrounding side roads to guide traffic to bypass the Highway 89 bridge to the bridges at 4th line and 13th line.
Route detour signs will be in place.
-
Police seeking suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted teen boyOttawa police are asking for the public's help locating a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy.
-
Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine available to Sask. residents aged 18+ on Sept. 29All Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older who are able to get a COVID-19 booster will be eligible for the Moderna bivalent vaccine as of Thursday, according to a news release from the province.
-
Ottawa home prices expected to drop 2 per cent this fall, Re/Max predictsThe Re/Max Canada Fall Housing Market Outlook Report released on Wednesday says rising interest rates, record inflation and global and economic uncertainties will impact market activity in Ottawa and across Canada through the fall.
-
OPP seize $138,000 worth of tobacco during traffic stopOntario Provincial Police seized contraband tobacco products with an estimated value of more than $138,000.
-
No charges laid after Sault woman, 90, dies in collisionSault Ste. Marie Police have completed their investigation of an Aug. 30 collision that killed a 90-year-old woman.
-
This ship tried to warn the Titanic about the iceberg. Now scientists have found its wreckageThe wreck of a ship that tried to warn the RMS Titanic of the iceberg that sank it on its maiden voyage has been found at the bottom of the Irish Sea.
-
Fatal crash involving several vehicles blocking 50 Street and 34 AvenuePolice are investigating a fatal crash involving “several vehicles” in the area of 50 Street and 34 Avenue.
-
What’s open and closed in Winnipeg on National Day for Truth and ReconciliationFriday, Sept. 30 marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. While the day is not a statutory holiday in Manitoba, several services are closed or operating on reduced hours.
-
Stolen SUV crashes into Medicine Hat home, suspect escapesThe Medicine Hat Police Service is looking to identify the driver of a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee that crashed into the attached garage of a home.