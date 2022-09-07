Demolition of old Winnipeg Street overpass to begin Friday

Major closures and restrictions are coming on Ring Road and Winnipeg Street where the new overpass project is underway as crews begin demolition of the existing overpass, the City of Regina said in a release.

“Beginning Thursday at 6 a.m. the eastbound Ring Road exit ramp to Winnipeg Street will be closed for paving of the new lanes for approximately 24 hours. Eastbound Ring Road traffic wanting to access Winnipeg Street will be detoured to McDonald Street,” the city said.

The demolition of the old overpass will begin on Friday starting at 9 a.m.

Detours will be in place as follows:

Ring Road traffic in both directions will be detoured using the existing off-ramps and newly constructed on-ramps to Ring Road.

Winnipeg Street will be closed over Ring Road. Drivers needing to use Winnipeg Street to access businesses and activities will experience significant detours and should plan ahead.

Alternative routes to cross Ring Road include McDonald Street or Broad Street.

9th Avenue North will be closed to through-traffic at the tracks as crews complete paving on this section of road.

The new overpass is expected to be open on Monday, Sept. 12 with most of the traffic restrictions listed above removed, according to the city.

However, eastbound traffic on Ring Road will not be able to make a left turn onto Winnipeg St. for the next four to six weeks while a new exit loop is completed.

The city said residents will be notified if there are any changes to the schedule.