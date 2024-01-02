Demolition of the Ledo Hotel in Sudbury begins next week

The demolition of the former Ledo Hotel at 300 Elgin St. will begin on Jan. 8 and is expected to take four weeks to complete.

An old building in the city, it had been the site of a strip club and low-rent housing. A fire in 2020 displaced all tenants and the building was formally closed.

There had been talk of redeveloping the building into a 150,000-square-foot commercial development, but those plans were dropped because of funding challenges.

Greater Sudbury bought the property last June for $900,000, along with other sites in the area, and announced plans to demolish it.

“The property is one of a number that was acquired by the city to advance redevelopment in the downtown south district,” Greater Sudbury said in the news release Tuesday.

“The historic investment is an important step as city council considers a new build or a refurbished arena in the downtown. Preparations to ready the site are currently underway.”

Some lanes and sidewalks in the area will be closed during the demolition, including:

• The eastbound lane of Van Horne Street will be closed from Minto Street to Shaughnessy Street.

• The westbound lane on Elgin Street will be closed from Van Horne Street to Shaughnessy Street, including the adjacent sidewalk.

• Romanet Lane will be closed in both directions from Van Horne Street to Elgin Street.

“The demolition of surrounding buildings in the same block will follow soon after the completion of the Ledo demolition,” the release said.

“Checks of the vacant buildings are being carried out regularly to ensure they are not being occupied.

