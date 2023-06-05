Demolition set for Monday after Winnipeg house goes up in flames

A house in Winnipeg’s North End is set to be demolished on Monday after it went up in flames in an early-morning fire.

Just before 2 a.m. on Monday, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a fire at a vacant home in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue.

When crews got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the home and began to attack the flames from the inside. However, conditions forced the firefighters to change their tactics and fight the fire from outside the home.

Images from the scene show flames coming out of the house as crews work to extinguish the fire. The fire was under control just after 4 a.m. No one was hurt, but due to structural impacts from the fire, the house will be demolished. Demolition is scheduled to begin later on Monday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.