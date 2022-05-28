Demolition starts on fire damaged Kirkwood Block building
It’s been nearly four months since the historic Kirkwood Block caught fire and was left in ruins, but it is now starting to be taken down.
The 110-year-old building, located at Portage Avenue and Langside Street, was deemed a complete loss after the fire.
On Saturday crews started taking it down.
The company in charge of the demolition told CTV News the entire project will take a couple of weeks to finish.
Business residents inside the building previously told CTV News that seeing the building burn down was heartbreaking. One family had been operating there since 1998.
When first built, the building was owned by an investment company and later became a pharmacy owned by R.J. Kirkwood, who the building is now named after.
It later became a popular night spot from the mid 1960s to the 1980s.
The city said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Josh Crabb
-
What you need to know about the return to school on MondayHydro Ottawa crews continued to make progress through the weekend restoring powering to thousands of customers across Ottawa.
-
Here's what you need to know about the storm cleanup in OttawaHydro Ottawa is entering the "last phase" of restoring power to homes and businesses following a devastating storm over a week ago, with the goal to have the grid back on by tonight.
-
Stampeders roll over Lions 41-6 in CFL pre-season openerA spark on special teams gave the Calgary Stampeders the momentum they needed to beat the B.C. Lions 41-6 on Saturday.
-
For the love of the game: St. Albert seniors keep active in 70-plus slo pitch leagueA slo pitch league in St. Albert is helping seniors stay active and have fun on the field.
-
Wave of health care resignations in Northern B.C. as calls grow for auditA wave of resignations among Northern B.C. health-care workers – including half the doctors in the intensive care unit of the region’s biggest hospitals – is raising alarms among civic leaders already calling for an audit.
-
Glen Cairn Community creates mac and cheese domino line for charityThe Glen Cairn community and Glen Cairn School collected over 1300 boxes of mac and cheese to create a domino line that would then be donated to the London Food Bank
-
'What happened to Chelsea?' Vancouver march demands answers in Indigenous woman's deathAround a hundred people gathered at noon Saturday at the empty Vancouver home where Chelsea Poorman’s remains were found late last month to show their support for her family's call for answers and justice.
-
Ottawa woman, 95, sets Canadian record at Ottawa Race WeekendRejeanne Fairhead set a Canadian record in her first ever race at Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.
-
Church unveils new art installation supporting LGBTQ2S+ communitySt. Aidan’s Anglican Church unveiled a new art installation Saturday, in anticipation for pride month