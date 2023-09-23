'Demonstrates recognition': HMCS Chippawa celebrates 100th anniversary

Winnipeg's Royal Canadian Navy reserve division is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a parade Saturday afternoon.

The HMCS Chippawa is Winnipeg’s land-based naval facility for part-time sailors. It is the furthest inland unit in Canada and serves as a local recruitment centre for the Royal Canadian Navy.

The unit was first formed in February 1923 as the Winnipeg Company Royal Canadian Naval Volunteer Reserve and then renamed in 1941 as HMCS Chippawa.

On Saturday, members of the HMCS Chippawa are celebrating a centennial's worth of service to Winnipeg with a special parade through the Exchange District.

The division will be exercising its right of "freedom of the city."

Lt.-Cmdr. Colin Stewart said it's a special honour originating in the middle ages given to military units which have earned the public's trust and demonstrated longstanding service.

"Well it demonstrates recognition," said Stewart, former commanding officer of the Chippawa. "Everyone in the unit pretty much comes from Winnipeg. They live here, they work here.”

"Many of our ship's company are students. A number of other ones have civilian employment here in the city,” Stewart explained. “We all tend to have a civilian job, and we're part of the community and have been involved with this city and helping citizens for a hundred years."

Close to 100 members of the ship's company will participate in the parade. It will begin around 1:50 p.m. outside the RRC Polytech Exchange District Campus on Princess Street. The parade will turn down King Street, then proceed into the City Hall courtyard for a short ceremony.

"Following that, the ship's company will be marching on to Main Street to do a march-past of City Hall, where the mayor will receive the salute," Said Stewart.

The parade is one of 23 being held across Canada Saturday in celebration of the 100th anniversary of Canada's naval reserve.