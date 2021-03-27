Demonstrators call on Sault city council to reverse campground closure

Demonstrators unhappy with the closure of a popular municipally run campground in Sault Ste. Marie took to the streets Saturday.

City council voted to close the campground at Pointe Des Chenes in February, citing costly infrastructure repairs of around $275,000, for what amounts to be approximately 100 camping spots throughout the summer.

"This community is willing to work with city council to come up with better solutions than just simply closing the doors," said Guylaine Poitras, an organizer for the protest. "The meeting on February 8 was based on misleading information, not the whole information and there was no reach out from other people to represent the campground."

Poitras said that meeting was misleading, arguing it was based on 2020's capacity numbers.

The city said it was only able to operate at 50 per cent capacity last year, which Poitras said is based on a slew of reasons, including physical distancing.

"Those guidelines made it almost impossible for anybody to stay there and have company come," said Karen White, another organizer of Saturday's demonstration. "A lot of people left the campground because of it and then they (city council) were basing it on those stats."

The resolution was not passed unanimously however, with three councillors voting against the closure. In fact, one of those councillors attended Saturday's rally in solidarity with demonstrators.

"$250,000 to replace the pump system was nothing, for the fact that I think it could've lasted forty years," said Matthew Scott, a city councillor who voted against the closure and was at Saturday's demonstration. "That's peanuts in the long run and I think a lot of councillors may have not understood that this impacts more people than we think."

Scott, who said he was rather surprised to see the large turnout Saturday, said he's been actively trying to get city councillors on board to reconsider the motion.

A petition asking council to do the same has also garnered over 1700 signatures.

"We'll see what happens," Scott said. "I've told everyone here we need to get two more councillors who voted to close the park, to bring it back to council and I have hope that they can do it."

Scott said the campground's closure does not affect the nearby day park at Pointe Des Chenes.

The campground has had a no-drinking water order since 2007 and no long-term plan for the property has been developed.