Demonstrators push back against Ford government's greenbelt plans
Demonstrators in Waterloo region and across Ontario are pushing back against the Ford government's plans for the greenbelt.
The province is promising to add more land to the greenbelt as it plans to build more homes for its 'More Homes, Built Faster' housing strategy.
"These swaps are no good because the lands being replaced by it don't replace the value of what the land brings to us," said Wayne Mak, the co-organizer of the Waterloo rally.
Demonstrators canvased neighbourhoods in downtown Kitchener as part of 'A Day of Action' being held in Ontario Saturday.
Those taking part were looking to petition signatures to bring to Queen's Park in an attempt to government to change its legislative direction.
The premier had previously promised not to touch the greenbelt, but defending his government's plan and says rising immigration requires more homes to be built.
