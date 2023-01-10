iHeartRadio

'Dense fog and ice' reported at scene of multi-vehicle crash near Drayton Valley


image.png

Highway 22 traffic north of Drayton Valley is affected by a multi-vehicle crash, RCMP say.

In a traffic advisory around 8:20 a.m., Mounties did not say how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured at the scene near Township Road 502.

However, they noted responding officers were reporting "dense fog and ice."

Traffic was being affected in both directions.

More to come… 

