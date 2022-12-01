Dental benefit cautiously welcomed by Calgary dentists

As the federal government launches the application process for its first-ever, publicly-funded dental program for Canadians in need, some Calgary dentists are apprehensively approving.

The Canada Dental Benefit aims to help children under age 12 who don't already have access to private dental insurance or other government coverage to get into the dentist's chair.

"Many children in low income households are not getting the dental care they need. But as parents we recognize that dental care is an essential part of children's health and well being," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a news conference in London, Ont. on Thursday.

Trudeau estimates it will help half a million Canadian children from low-income households to see the dentist.

In its interim stage, the new benefit will be offered to children under the age of 12 with an annual family income of less than $90,000.

The amount ranges from $260 to $650 per child depending on family income.

The benefit is a tax-free payment which will be handed out to eligible families who apply through the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

'QUITE A FEW HOOPS'

The owner of two Calgary paediatric dental practices says the process to receive the benefit may create administrative challenges for families, although she is supportive of the program's intent.

"In my mind it doesn't seem that accessible. There does seem to be quite a few hoops that parents have to go through in order to access the funding," said Dr. Farida Saher from Dental Care for Children.

The CEO of TREC Dental agrees the process through CRA may be cumbersome for those applying for the benefit.

"You have apply through CRAs website, you have to have download your taxes, you have to prove your income, the CRA's going to send you money you have to prove that you went to the dentist and if you didn't use all the money, you have to give the portion unused back to CRA," said Dr, Jan Jaffer before adding, "I think will create some challenges for the patients to get the benefits for their kids."

Saher says she is also concerned that the amounts offered may not go far enough in some cases.

"I think any amount is helpful but for the amounts that are being offered, it would really be a good first step in terms of diagnosing the issues or the cavities that need to be treated, but it wouldn't go a long way in actually providing the funding to do the treatment," said Saher.

Jaffer says the two highest levels of government may be out of sync regarding existing programs for low-income households.

"Getting the provinces and the federal government to work together, I think they could actually create something that could be really helpful for people that just can't afford dentistry," said Jaffer.

The benefit will cover dental expenses retroactive from Oct. 1, 2022 and new appointments through to June 30, 2023 for the first period of the program.

The payments are expected to begin rolling out by the end of 2023.

The program will eventually expand to include those under age 18, seniors, and people with disabilities, and is expected to be in full effect by 2025.