Dentists will not be asking for proof of vaccination
An orthodontist in Timmins and a past president of the Ontario Dental Association says dental care is considered health care, which means dentists will treat anyone in the province regardless of vaccination status.
“We also recognize you know, groups of people can’t get vaccinated," said Dr. Lou Ann Visconti.
"Case in point, I’m an orthodontic office. Lots of my patients are under 12 and they're not eligible for vaccination yet. There’s people with medical conditions that can’t, you know, get a vaccination and then there are some that just don’t. They just choose not to.”
Visconti said it wasn't that long ago no one was vaccinated and dentists were still delivering care. And, she added, throughout the pandemic, there're been no known cases linked to dental care.
