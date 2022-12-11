Department of Canadian Heritage supports the arts in North Bay

Two projects in North Bay will receive almost $250,000 in federal funding to celebrate local culture, arts and heritage.

Anthony Rota, Nipissing-Timiskaming MP announced the Capitol Centre is receiving over $170,000 for energy-efficient equipment upgrades.

"I hear a lot of people coming to North Bay and they talk about the Capitol Centre and how lucky we are to have it,” said Rota.

The centre will upgrade its gallery's climate control system, make repairs to and upgrade the Betty Speers Theatre into a more professional and soundproof space.

"The Liebert UND is something that regulates temperature and humidity control in the gallery ensuring the artwork on display is in an environment that is preserving the integrity of the artwork," explained Katina Connolly, the centre’s executive director.

Rota also announced Les Compagnons des Francs Loisirs will receive close to $77,000 to help run the 60th edition of Le Carnaval des Compagnons.

“Les Compagnons' Carnival has been going on for 60 years. That's quite the achievement," said Rota.

Arnaud Claude, the executive director for Les Compagnons, told CTV News they look forward to celebrating their 60th winter carnival with area.

“It’s (the funding is) a great opportunity for the carnival to expand and enrich its programs so we can reach more people in the community," added Claude.

Rota said the projects selected will help area residents continue to celebrate arts and culture here in North Bay and around Nipissing-Timiskaming area.

Funding is coming from the Department of Canadian Heritage.