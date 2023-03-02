Deportation relief for northern Ont. family after CTV News story

CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has learned some good news following a story on a Sudbury-area family facing deportation to Mexico.

Monica De Jesus Facundo and her two daughters have been granted a last-minute stay while their deportation case is reviewed, a friend of the family told CTV News.

"It should take four to six months to review her case," Sylvia Scaife said.

"Give us time to start raising the money for the next legal battle."

Facundo and her daughters fled to Canada in 2019 following threats against their family by the Mexican cartel.

After staying in a Toronto shelter, the trio settled in Sudbury in November 2019 and have now established roots.

The single mother works at a local restaurant and her daughters, ages 11 and 15, are honours students in school.

"We love Sudbury," Facundo told CTV News in an interview last week.

They were facing deportation Tuesday after Immigration Canada denied her refugee request saying there was not enough evidence to prove the family would be in danger if they returned to their home country.

With an estimated legal bill of approximately $18,000, they have already raised $5,000.

"Can't thank you enough for taking interest in their story and getting it out there," Scaife told CTV News video journalist Amanda Hicks in a text.

"You made a big difference for these people in spreading the word, in giving them hope. Thank you."

With files from CTV News Sudbury video journalist Amanda Hicks.