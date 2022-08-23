Deputy Chief Martin Gaudet named as Fredericton's new police chief

Fredericton council named the city’s new police chief on Monday night.

Deputy Chief Martin Gaudet will replace outgoing Chief Roger Brown, who is retiring from the Fredericton Police Force.

Gaudet is a 28-year police veteran and has served as deputy chief since 2015.

“I look forward in continuing to serve and protect Fredericton with professionalism, integrity, respect, compassion, and accountability,” said Gaudet in a press release.

Gaudet officially begins his new role on Friday.