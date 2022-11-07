Deputy chief says officer that fatally shot man responded with 'excellence'

An internal review into a police shooting that killed a 29-year-old man has found that the officer acted in accordance with relevant procedures and training.

The London Police Service’s (LPS) Professional Standards Branch conducted its internal administrative review after an investigation by the province’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) cleared the officer of criminal wrongdoing in June.

On Monday, the London Police Services Board (LPSB) was provided a two page report summarizing the internal review.

“(The officer) responded with excellence,” Deputy Chief Trish McIntyre explained. “And if I were to clarify that for you, what I mean is that they responded to the letter. They followed every step that they could’ve followed.”

In June, an SIU investigation detailed the events the led up to the shooting of Justin Bourassa in a parking lot near Richmond and Mill streets:

On Oct. 28, 2021 police were searching the area for three men suspected of a break and enter

At 3:49:22 a.m. Bourassa was seen by officers walking to an alley on Richmond Row

The officer and his partner explained to Bourassa that he was being detained for a break and enter investigation

As an officer approached with handcuffs in hand, Bourassa jerked free and ran away from the officers

He had taken several strides when the officers caught up, each grabbing hold of an arm. The three struggled on their feet before the officers brought Bourassa to the ground

One of the officers was put in a “rear naked chokehold” by Bourassa

He maintained his grip, choking the officer for approximately 45 to 60 seconds, and only let go after he was shot in the neck.

At 3:51:01 a.m. an officer said “shots fired” and called for an ambulance

Officers performed first aid, but Bourassa died at 4:24 a.m.

It was determined that the officer fired his gun at close range to save his partner’s life

Bourassa was not involved in the original break and enter — a fact police would learn afterwards.

The officer who shot Bourassa declined to speak to the SIU, as is his right.

However, he did speak to the LPS Professional Standards Branch during its internal review process.

McIntyre says the subsequent internal LPS review determined that officers adhered to their use-of-force training, and explained, “That event rapidly escalated. The officers tried many things before lethal force was used.”

CTV News London reported last October that Bourassa, a tennis coach from Lambton County, was described in an obituary as “someone everybody loved.”

In posts to the website of the McKenzie Blundy Funeral Home, Bourassa was remembered for his athletic ability and kindness.

“Justin loved everyone and everyone loved him. He will be best remembered for his kindness to those less privileged, his gentleness, his humour and his joie de vivre,” reads the obituary.

The internal review by London police will not lead to any changes to training or procedures.

“Our review is extensive, it takes quite a bit of time for us to go through everything,” adds McIntyre. “To go through video evidence, to speak to the officers, to speak to witnesses, but once we were able to put all of that together there were no changes made.”

The shooting death will be the subject of an upcoming coroner’s inquest.