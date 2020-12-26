Michel Voyer, the deputy mayor of East Ferris, died on Christmas Eve after a long illness, the community said in a news release Saturday.

Voyer was serving his fourth term on East Ferris Council. He was first elected in 1991 and served on many committees of council since that time.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend and Council colleague,” Mayor Pauline Rochefort said in the release.

“On behalf of council and municipal staff, I would like to express our sincere condolences to Michel’s wife Lucille, his son Stéphane, his daughters-in-law Erika and Audrey and to his large extended family. Michel was dedicated to serving the people of East Ferris and ensuring their concerns and interests were brought forward to the council table. He was committed to developing a vibrant community that people called home (notre chez-nous!). He will be sadly missed.”

Voyer followed in the footsteps of family members who devoted many hours to municipal business, including his grandfather, Joseph Voyer, to his father, Léo, his uncles George Gravelle and Émile Voyer, and his brother Robert.

In honour of Michel, a commemorative ceremony will be held in the New Year at a time to be determined.