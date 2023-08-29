Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland visits Moncton to discuss government affordability incentives

Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland toured Moncton, N.B., on Tuesday with the government’s childcare plan at the focus.

“Early learning and childcare it is like this triple whammy in terms of the economic benefits,” said Freeland.

“It does deliver real affordability for young families. $3,900 right now, per child, in savings, that is a very very big deal for families.”

She says the savings are expected to have a positive impact on young families in terms of affordability, overall care for children, and allowing mothers to enter back into the workforce.

However, young families aren’t the only Canadians who are struggling with the cost of living.

“We understand that the cost of living is a really big challenge for people in Moncton and for people across New Brunswick,” said Freeland.

As for how the federal government is helping, she pointed to other forms of support including the grocery rebate and the Canada Workers Benefit.

“Those are benefits that apply to all Canadians. They’re determined, in the case of the grocery rebate, by your income level and that is 11 million Canadians who got it. Real meaningful support to a lot of people, the most vulnerable among us,” said Freeland.

Adding, “Now, I don’t want to claim that that support covered the cost of everything, but real support for people who need it.”

As for the Canada Workers Benefit, she says it is now being paid in advance as opposed to at the end of the year like it was previously.

“It supports people who are working, people who are making our grocery stores operate, people who are making all the services across every city happen and a lot of those people you’re quite right, they work really hard and the cost of living is still a challenge,” she said.

“The Canada Workers Benefit used to be paid after the year was done, but we know that people are struggling to pay their bills at the end of the month, so I am glad that the Canada Workers Benefit is now being paid in advance.”

However, across the board, individuals and organizations are feeling the strain.

At the YWCA Moncton, officials say the thing that stands out the most is women who are now facing homelessness.

“These women are senior women, they’ve retired, they worked their whole lives and they’re finally in that stage of enjoying themselves and what’s happened is they’re getting reno-victed, or because of the cost of inflation they’re no longer able to pay for their rent and so those are the calls we’re getting now,” said associate director, Alicia Mazerolle.

“That’s quite destabilizing because it’s a whole separate sub-section of folks that we’re not usually seeing experiencing homelessness so that, of course, is inflated across the board.”

Pointing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the struggles that were highlighted during that time including mental health and financial hardships, Mazerolle says the current demand is much higher then it has the capacity for.

“The funds have increased in relation to the cost of living, so of course we would see as pay structures change, as minimum wage increases, our federal funds would go up because the wages we’re paying out staff would go up too, but it’s not necessarily enough to cover the increased demand. “

Mazerolle says that the YWCA has had a positive long-standing relationship with the federal government when it comes to housing projects and its reaching home funds.

“We’re really fortunate to exist in a community that has a lot of collaboration with the federal government and the federal funders for housing funds,” she said.

Adding that looking towards the future, collaboration and communication is going to be a key aspect.

“To make sure that that relationship maintains, to keep it going and growing and that the feds are really understanding what it is that on the ground are facing, so as long as we keep an open dialogue, I think that’s really important.”

CTV News reached out to New Brunswickers Wednesday, and inflation, pensions and rent were brought up several times.

Frank Francis says while he is struggling, he’s also keeping a positive attitude.

When he was asked if he thinks the government is doing enough, he said it’s a hard topic.

“In my honest opinion, no,” he said.

“The reason why I say no is I bought a house in 2009. I paid 57K, it’s a mini home, then I had to sell a little over two years ago and it sold for 92.5K and then I found out now it’s worth over 189K, so I do not believe the inflation is helping.”

Francis went on to say that he wants to move back to Dieppe, but can’t find rent for under $1,400-1,500 dollars and he believes that rent should be capped.

He is also dealing with health issues and struggling to get EI payments in time to pay his bills.

“I found out that I couldn’t get my money due to the fact that I was overpaid,” he said.

“So I worked and I made 25 cents over, so the denied me so I’m waiting on my money to come in. I need it for my rent and food.”

However, Freeland says that there are government programs in place that are designed to provide relief for Canadians who need it the most.

“I do not want to overstate what our support measures can do. I know that the cost of living is a challenge and even the people receiving these supports are still feeling strain, but I do want to empathize that those measures are there,” said Freeland.

“They’re targeted at the people who need help the most and they’re providing some help right now when people need it.”

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.