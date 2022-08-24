Deputy PM Freeland responds to feds fertilizer emissions plan during Sask. visit

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland spent Wednesday in Saskatchewan touring a potash mine and meeting with Saskatoon's mayor.

Freeland's first stop was at Mosaic's Colonsay potash mine, where she answered to criticism about the federal government's proposal to reduce fertilizer-related greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent, and its potential affect on the industry and Saskatchewan's economy.

“I have a lot of confidence in the very good judgment of Canadian farmers in running their farms and doing in the future what I know they are doing today, which is minimizing their use of fertilizer. Ensuring they’re using enough to grow the food we need, but being very economical about it,” she said.

Health and safety manager at Mosaic Colonsay, Dustin Orosz says he’s staying focused on what he can control, rather than worry about government restrictions.

“I try to keep a narrow focus on the operation,” said Orosz. “It’s real important to make sure we have a safe, healthy workplace for our people to come to work, to meet our targets, and to make sure we have a viable site to keep operating on.”

Freeland further commented on the importance of Canada’s ability to supply strategic resources like potash to global markets.

“Our government is absolutely committed to jobs, economic growth, and to being a partner for workers and businesses across Saskatchewan,” said Freeland, who added that one of the main reasons for her visit was the crucial fertilizer, which Saskatchewan produces 32% of the global supply.

“It is an essential input when it comes to growing food that feeds the world and today it has become geopolitically essential.”

After her tour of the potash facility, Freeland met with Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark in a closed meeting before visiting local Ukrainian donation centre, Baba’s Closet to drop off some donations. Wednesday also marked Ukraine's Independence Day. Freeland is headed to Edmonton for more meetings Thursday.