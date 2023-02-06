Deputy Prime Minister ‘boosts’ Lakeshore company with tour

Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland visited Reko International Monday.

“I wanted to give you guys a little bit of a boost, a little bit of the spotlight and the cameras and the reporters that comes with me being here,” Freeland said.

Freeland said her visit, the second one in less than four months, was meant to highlight the automotive company.

“I’m glad to support a company that is lead by a women. There aren’t that many in this sector and I do think it’s important for women leaders to support each other,” said Freeland.

Diane Reko is the CEO of the company which was started by her father back in 1976.

“My dad was interviewed in a Red Cross refugee camp after leaving Hungary,” Reko told the media Monday. “At the end of the interview the Red Cross interviewer said you are exactly the kind of person that Canada needs and my dad spent his entire life proving her right.”

According to their website “Reko Automation is an experienced systems integrator and supplier of automation solutions to manufacturers across North America.”

Freeland spent time Monday meeting with employees in a gathering that was not open to the media.

Employees showed Freeland how Reko builds car parts for various automakers using robotic press machines.

“It was so inspiring to see the work you are doing. To see the way you are embracing the future,” said Freeland. “You are building the machines that companies around the world are going to use. I’m so proud that you are doing that here in Canada.”