Deputy prime minister visits Windsor for APMA conference
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is in Windsor to participate in the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA) conference.
Freeland started her address to the delegates by thanking APMA for its work in renegotiating NAFTA, now called USMCA.
She also offered the government’s thanks to Canadian autoworkers.
Freeland is outlining how the government will help families survive rising inflation and a possible recession.
This is a developing story, more to come.
