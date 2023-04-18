'Derailed by the penalties': Oilers still confident after blowing 3-1 lead to Kings in Game 1

They were so close – just 16.7 seconds away from a rare Game 1 victory – but the Edmonton Oilers just couldn't hold on.

Instead, the Los Angeles Kings tied the game 3-3 on a last-minute powerplay before scoring on another in overtime to take an early lead in the best-of-seven first-round series.

It was the sixth straight Game 1 playoff loss for the Oilers, dating back to 2019-20.

"I think we played really well actually and obviously let it slip away there. In the moment, it's really frustrating. The nice thing about playoff hockey is you can get right back at it," Edmonton forward Zach Hyman said Tuesday.

"You gotta be able to temper emotions and temper the rollercoaster and we've had experience with losing game ones and being able to come back, so we're excited about the opportunity tomorrow."

Edmonton went on to win two of the five series following those Game 1 losses, including ultimate victories over the Kings and Calgary Flames last year.

The last time they won a Game 1 was April 26, 2017, a 5-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

On Monday, the Oilers jumped out to a 2-0 lead on first period goals from Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard.

Captain Connor McDavid had five shots but no points.

"I think we had a lot of good looks to make it 3-0 throughout the second period. A lot of good looks," he said Tuesday.

"Obviously if it becomes 3-0 it's maybe a different game, but I thought their goalie stood in there and made some good saves."

Adrian Kempe scored twice in the third period to get the Kings going and Anze Kopitar and Alex Iafallo both scored with Oilers in the penalty box.

The Kings were two for six on the powerplay while Edmonton finished one for three.

"I thought there was a lot of good in that game. I thought we got derailed by the penalties, allowed a team to hang around because of the penalties and in the end small moments ended up costing us," head coach Jay Woodcroft said.

"We're not happy that we didn't close the game out yesterday…But heading into tomorrow it's all about making sure that our minds are in the right spot and we're focused."

Woodcroft was asked if he'll make lineup changes ahead of Game 2 Wednesday. He didn't answer directly, instead repeating that he liked how his team performed for most of the game.

Goalie Stuart Skinner played for the first time in the NHL playoffs. He made 31 saves on 35 shots.

"I thought I was pretty average. I wasn't terrible, but I wasn't amazing. I know I have a lot better to do and that's very exciting," he told reporters.

"It was very important for me, especially today, to wake up and realize that [the loss is] behind me. Can't do anything about it. And it's a good thing that I was able to go through that because now I'm a better man for it."

Game 2 is Wednesday night at Rogers Place at 8 p.m.