Derailed train car crashes into overpass in Brandon: police

A derailed train car crashed into an overpass in Brandon in the early morning hours of Thursday.

The incident took place at around 1:45 a.m. when a CP train derailed under the Daly Overpass.

According to the Brandon Police Service, three cars left the track and at least one crashed into one of the overpass’ concrete supports.

Police note that the support sustained visible damage and efforts are underway to determine if its strength and safety have been impacted.

The three train cars were not carrying any hazardous materials.

Due to the derailment, northbound and southbound 18th Street was closed on both sides of the Daly overpass. At 11:15 a.m., Brandon Police posted online that the overpass had reopened.