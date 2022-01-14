Derek Miller named interim COO of Sask. Health Authority

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has selected an interim chief operating officer.

Derek Miller, currently the acting vice president of infrastructure, information and support has agreed to take the role following the retirement of former COO Suann Laurent.

Miller has also led the SHA’s COVID-19 response as the commander of the Emergency Operations Centre.

“Derek has provided excellent leadership in this role, helping create and adapt our emergency response structures to the evolving challenges in the fight against COVID and overseeing an unprecedented scale-up in our capacity to meet demand,” the SHA said in a news release.

Before moving to Saskatchewan Miller served 20 years in the Canadian Forces.

The interim COO is the second in command to the CEO. The COO also oversees policy and governance.

Miller will continue to fulfill the duties of the vice president of infrastructure, information and support for a short period until the role is filled.

Raynelle Wilson from the Ministry of Health is joining the SHA’s executive leadership team as vice president of enterprise initiatives support.