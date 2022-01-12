Design a doghouse for a robot puppy: TELUS Spark launches new competition
Officials with TELUS Spark are inviting youth to help design a doghouse for the centre's robotic dog.
The robo-pup, named Flint, was adopted from robotics company Boston Dynamics but needs a new house.
On Wednesday, TELUS Spark launched the 'Flint Dream Doghouse Design Competition,' which is open for anyone under 18.
Guests to TELUS Spark can sign up for 30-minute time slots in which they can use the centre's laptops to design the doghouse in Minecraft: Education Edition.
Pictures of the design can then be submitted to staff, who will vote on the winner.
The winning digital design will be turned into a permanent physical home for Flint that will sit inside the science centre.
The winner will also receive a one-hour private “driving lesson” with Flint and an annual TELUS Spark family membership valued at $268.
The competition wraps up on Feb. 28.
For more information you can visit TELUS Spark's website.
-
77 employees at four city-run long-term care homes in Ottawa test positive for COVID-19The city of Ottawa is looking for student placements and new staff to help fill critical staffing positions after six per cent of staff at the four city-run long-term care homes tested positive for COVID-19.
-
'It's right across the board': Sask. reports record number of overdose deaths in 2021Marie Agioritis' son is one of the nearly 1,500 people believed to have died of an overdose in Saskatchewan in the last six years
-
Fake email addresses can help protect your privacy onlineTo protect your privacy and limit spam, there are now websites that generate temporary or fake e-mails that can be used once and then discarded.
-
Sudbury daycare closes due to COVID-19 casesDue to multiple confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases, Discovery Early Learning & Care’s Holy Trinity site in Greater Sudbury will be closed until at least Monday.
-
Carleton University announces Steve Sumarah no longer football team head coachCarleton University is searching for new head football coach following the departure of Steve Sumarah.
-
Manitoba keeping eight-week interval between COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11: ReimerChildren in Manitoba still need to wait eight weeks between their first and second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the province confirmed on Wednesday.
-
SIU clears Chatham-Kent police officers in man's deathOntario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has found no grounds to charge two Chatham-Kent police officers in connection with the death of a man who passed away in hospital days after being arrested.
-
Red Deer council approves transitional housing pilot projectRed Deer city council has unanimously approved a six-month transitional housing project to help Red Deer’s most vulnerable.
-
Union says COVID-19 outbreak at North Bay Jail could have been avoidedA COVID-19 outbreak at the North Bay Jail could have been avoided, according to the Ontario Public Service Employees Union.