Design and site plan of new Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus unveiled

Ottawa got its first glimpse Tuesday of the design and site plan for the Civic Campus of the Ottawa Hospital.

Plans were unveiled at the city's Finance and Economic Development Committee meeting.

Hospital CEO Cameron Love says the project will transform how health care is delivered in this region.

“We’re excited to move forward with the next stages of the new Civic development. This development will be a pivotal marker for the transformation of health care for the Ottawa region for generations to come,” Love said. “We will continue to work closely with our municipal, provincial and federal governments as well as our community, throughout this stage of planning. We’re very grateful for their partnership and support as we move forward.”

The main hospital building, including the Emergency Department, inpatient and outpatient clinics, will sit atop of the escarpment across from Dow’s Lake, the Ottawa Hospital says. Additional clinic space, medical offices, research and education buildings, and a parking garage will be located on the lower portion of the site, all connected to the nearby LRT station.

“People in our region will come to this new facility for compassionate, skilled care,” said Katherine Cotton, Chair of The Ottawa Hospital’s Board of Governors in a release. “The new treatments and technologies that will be used and developed here will save lives and advance and revolutionize health care. This hospital is the future of health care.”

Construction of the new campus is expected to start in 2024. The $2.8 billion project is scheduled to be ready in 2028. The Ministry of Health is funding $2.1 billion, with the remaining funding coming locally through fundraising initiatives, the Ottawa Hospital says. Construction of the new campus is expected to create 20,000 jobs.

Public consultation will take place in the coming months in Ottawa and across the region to enable members of the public to ask questions and provide feedback on the proposal.