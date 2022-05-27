Design work on City of Regina’s rapid housing initiative underway but completion date delayed

The City of Regina released more details on its rapid housing initiative project, which aims to add longer-term supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness. link article

The transfer of land and capital funds to Silver Sage Housing Corporation is now complete, as of this month.

The 29-unit complex will be built at 120 Broad St. North. When complete, it will be operated by Regina Treaty Status Indian Services and Silver Sage Housing Corporation.

Preliminary design work is underway but the completion date for the units has been pushed to mid 2023 due to manufacturing and supply chain issues.

