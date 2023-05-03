Designs for new community garden in Mount Forest to be revealed

Plans for a new community garden in Mount Forest are being revealed at a public meeting on Wednesday evening.

Mount Forest Community Garden said residents are invited to attend the meeting to ask questions, learn more about the project and speak with committee members.

In a post on Facebook, the community group said anyone interested in having a plot or volunteering in the garden can register at the event or online.

The meeting will happen at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the leisure hall at the Mount Forest and District Sports Complex.