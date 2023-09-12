Desmond fatality inquiry resumes under new judge

It has been nearly seven years since Afghanistan war veteran Lionel Desmond killed his family, then himself, in Upper Big Tracade, N.S., in Jan. 2017.

On Tuesday, the Desmond fatality inquiry resumed in Port Hawkesbury court under a new judge.

"My client's main concern when this change was announced was that it might undermine the credibility of any resulting recommendations and further erode public interest in the proceedings,” said Adam Rodgers, lawyer for Lionel Desmond’s sister, Cassandra Desmond.

When the Nova Scotia government dismissed Judge Warren Zimmer as lead in the inquiry on June 30, suggesting he had taken too long to come up with a report, it didn't sit well with Cassandra Desmond, who pressured government to call an inquiry in the first place.

"We do not need a new judge to come in and put more time on the timeline,” she told CTV Atlantic on July 13.

Tuesday, the inquiry's new lead -- retired Judge Paul Scovil -- couldn't provide a timeline on when his report might be ready.

"I know that everyone wants to know when this report might be done,” Scovil said. “It would be disingenuous of me to provide a date. What I can do is to undertake, to complete this, as quickly as I can."

No members of Desmond's family were in court on Tuesday.

Rodgers said they will await the report and will likely speak out again once it is released.

"It's a highly-anticipated report. It's going to be a report of national significance.” Rodgers said. "I'm hoping that the further delay will be measured in months, only a few months."

Before proceedings wrapped up Tuesday, Scovil reiterated his commitment to the inquiry process.

"This is highly important work,” he said. “It's highly important that I get things right, and I'll do that."

The inquiry is expected to resume at Port Hawkesbury court once the report -- and any recommendations -- are ready.

