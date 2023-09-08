Desperate call for blood donors as supply levels drop
Amidst an upcoming change in season and regular work and school schedules resuming, Canadian Blood Services is pleading with the public to include a donation in their routines.
Officials with the Barrie branch say they are experiencing less than-optimal inventory levels for all blood types. In Barrie alone, there are 25 empty appointments on Friday and more than 35 on Saturday that need filling.
The shortage is not just being felt in Barrie but throughout the country.
When speaking with CTV News in late August, Cheryl Russell, the community development manager with Canadian Blood Services Barrie, said the organization often struggles with regular donors over the summer months but added that unusual events this year have made levels less than optimal.
This weekend, Canadian Blood Services Barrie is marking the third annual Pet Lovers Give Blood Day, hoping to entice donors while also giving back to another local charity in need.
"Help bring patients home to their pets," Russell said to CTV News. "Come and visit the center and receive a bandana for your pet. Please bring in an unopened bag of dog food or treats within the date expiry range to help support the Simcoe County Pet Food Bank."
If you'd like to book an appointment, click here or call 1-888-2-DONATE (236-6283).
-
Grizzly seen in Wishbone Landing and Crypt Lake Trail area of Waterton Lakes National ParkParks Canada has issued a warning about a grizzly seen in Waterton Lakes National Park, in the area of Wishbone Landing and Crypt Lake Trail.
-
Danillo remembered: Second vigil held for victim of fatal Copperfield stabbingFor the second night in a row, loved ones of Danillo Canales Glenn gathered for a vigil at the basketball court where he was fatally stabbed.
-
Ford says it's important parents are informed about children's decisions amid debate over pronouns in schoolsOntario Premier Doug Ford says it is important that parents are informed "when their children make a decision" amid an ongoing debate over students' preferred pronouns in school.
-
Poilievre rallies Conservatives hungry for a 'blue wave' with stump speech, base hitsConservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tried painting himself as a prime minister in waiting in an election-style speech to party faithful Friday, filling it with messages he plans to take to Canadians, while throwing some red meat to his base.
-
Chinese company forged lawyer's name on immigration applications, B.C. court hearsA Chinese company that forged its Canadian lawyer's signature on dozens of immigration applications has been ordered to pay the lawyer $400,000 for breaching its contract with him.
-
UBC Okanagan ordered to pay $50,000 in sexual assault discrimination caseUniversity of British Columbia Okanagan has been ordered to pay a former student $50,000 for discriminating against her based on her sex and disability in the way it handled her allegation of sexual assault by another student.
-
'It’s completely disrespectful': UBC student union postpones vote on sexual violence policyCanada’s largest student union at the University of British Columbia has postponed voting on a new sexual violence policy following student criticism.
-
B.C. health minister holds last-minute news conference before Surrey health-care rallyWith frustrated doctors and staff at Surrey Memorial Hospital set to rally Saturday afternoon at city hall, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix spoke at length Friday about plans to improve hospital conditions.
-
Memorial set up for Brantford woman on the 40th anniversary of her disappearanceA memorial has been set up in Brantford for Mary Hammond, who disappeared 40 years ago while walking to work.