Desperate plea for volunteers ahead of unique summer day camp in Tecumseh

A desperate plea for volunteers has been issued in Windsor-Essex ahead of the fifth annual iCan Bike Camp in Tecumseh later this month.

Kind Minds is hosting the camp, which uses specialized equipment, trained professionals, and volunteers to help up to forty riders with special needs, 8-years-old and up, learn to ride a bicycle independently.

“If we don't get our volunteers, we do not run the camp,” warned co-organizer Julie Gaudette.

Gaudette said at least 100 volunteers are needed before July 23 to ensure the 5-day camp can take place at the Tecumseh Arena.

“It's a 75 minute session. There's five sessions a day. And we asked the volunteers to show up at least 15 minutes [early]. They can come for one session, they can come for an entire day. Ultimately, we would love for them to come for the entire week and celebrate with these individuals,” said Gaudette.

Gaudette said about 120 volunteers were needed in previous years to make the event a success, suspecting the COVID-19 pandemic and summer vacation season as the reasons for the volunteer shortfall this year.

“We're really hoping that the community will help us out again with this,” Gaudette explained. “A lot of people are going on vacation. A lot of people are working and usually we have younger individuals that are looking for volunteer hours.”

Gaudette continued, “A lot of kids thinks ‘oh I’ve got my 40 [volunteer] hours’, but if they do more than 40 hours, they sometimes end up with a certificate or a scholarship, which is great. It's a great way for kids to meet other kids in the community and to make connections. We can also give references.”

“We've had people come through at the very end, but obviously we have to put the word out,” Gaudette added.

The event runs from July 24-28.