Despite 30 area schools with one or more active cases of COVID-19, schools remain open

According to the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) website, there are currently 26 schools in the region with at least one or more active COVID-19 cases, but only a small fraction have led to outbreaks or closures.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie says, "We really have not seen a lot of spread in schools here...the vast majority of cases diagnosed in school were acquired at home. We've seen very little transmission within schools, really only a handful of cases among the tens of thousands of students that have been in school for the last two months, so schools are not a place of high transmission in this area."

In an interview with CTV News on Thursday, TVDSB’s Education Director Mark Fisher said, “The message we have received from the Minister of Education and the deputy minister, is to continue to put the health and safety protocols in place, and until we hear otherwise, our schools will remain open.”

Mackie adds that closing schools, as is happening in some other regions in Ontario, brings with it its own risks in addition to disrupting education.

"If people can't stay home with their children, you know there's a risk that those children are going to be mingling in uncontrolled environments outside of their cohorts, and that actually potentially increases the spread of COVID."

Currently, there are active outbreaks at four London-area schools, with the most recent declared on Friday.

After being advised of a second positive COVID-19 case at Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School in London linked to a previous one at the school, an outbreak has been declared there by the MLHU.

In a statement sent to parents and guardians, Dr. Alex Summers, the associate medical officer of health, said the declaration of this outbreak does not mean the school is closing, but rather that there is evidence of transmission at the school between two or more cases.

Summers added that it appears this new case was not at school while infectious, therefore there have been no additional close contacts identified.

In early March, a student at Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School tested positive for a 'variant of concern,' according to the MLHU, but there are no details about the most recent cases.

Meanwhile, the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) says it has temporarily closed Holy Rosary Catholic Elementary School, due to staffing concerns related to COVID-19.

The elementary school will be closed for four days, after three cases of COVID-19 were reported. Two-thirds of staff and half of students are in isolation.

According to the LDCSB’s website, aside from the outbreak at Holy Rosary, there is one active case at Assumption in Aylmer, two active case at Mother Teresa, and one case at St. Andre Bessette.

The health unit says families of students who are attending in-person learning are required to screen their children daily using the Ontario COVID-19 School Screening Tool and Return to School Decision Tool.

On Thursday, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce released a statement reassuring parents and students that schools will continue to be open for in-class instruction.

The April Break will also proceed as planned and new protocols will be introduced to ensure students and staff return to class safely following the break. Details on those protocols are expected from the province soon.

Students are expected to be back in class on April 6, with the spring break to run from Monday, April 12 to Friday, April 16.