Despite criticism, some in Minto, N.B., hope new correctional facility brings jobs to the area

About 150 people attended a community meeting Wednesday night in Minto, N.B., to discuss a new provincial correctional facility. There was a mix of support and concern about the multi-million dollar jail.

"With every decision council makes, there's always positives and negatives to it,” said Municipality of Grand Lake Mayor Kevin Nicklin.

“Some people are for it, and some people are against it, and we wanted people to hear from the correctional officers and the public safety people themselves."

"I think some of the concerns (were) in relation to what a correctional facility is,” said minister of public safety, and MLA for the Grand Lake riding, Kris Austin.

“There is a lot of misinformation and perceptions out there of what it is. So my objective last night was really to get the information out, factual information, based on the data that we've seen.”

While the community has heard concerns about the new jail, some community members are for it.

"I think it's a great idea, it'll bring businesses, people and jobs to the area,” said Ron Atkinson-Dunn.

"I'm neutral, they can put it here, they can put it wherever they want,” said Reg Busson.

"I think it's good for the community, there's new job opportunities and more of a police presence here probably, which would probably be good,” Krista Kelly said.

Others who expressed feelings against having the jail in the community were not comfortable speaking on the record with CTV News.

Austin has been the $42-million project's champion since its inception.

"I know there's some that, I understand, have concerns. I respect that,” Austin said.

“But again, my job, really, is to make sure people have good information and then make their decision from there.”

The jail is expected to occupy 22 acres of the Minto Industrial Park.

