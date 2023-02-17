Despite delays, Blatchford wins award for 'Best New Community in Canada'

Blatchford has been named the Best New Community in Canada by the Canadian Home Builders Association, the City of Edmonton announced on Friday.

The community was recognized at the National Awards for Housing Excellence gala on Feb. 16.

The Best New Community category recognizes excellence in performance by a developer and home builder members who create attractive, exciting, innovative and environmentally responsible communities.

“We’re honoured to win this national award for the work we are doing to create this one-of-a-kind neighbourhood,” said Tom Lumsden, Blatchford’s development manager, in a news release. “City council’s vision for Blatchford prioritizes innovation and sustainability, so we’re not only creating a great community to live in or to visit, but we’re also building a place that will inspire a path towards a more resilient future.”

Finalists and winners of the awards were selected by 150 industry experts.

Blatchford was also announced as a finalist in the Best New Community category for the CHBA Edmonton Region's 2023 Awards of Excellence in Housing.

The awards will be presented on March 18.

Despite the honours, the Blatchford community, which was approved in 2014, has been plagued with issues.

As of last October, there were only 45 families living in the neighbourhood, well short of the 2,750 homes that were predicted to be built by 2022.

Homes in the community start at about $520,000 for a three-bedroom townhouse.

Developers estimate the price on average for a townhome is about $300,000 more than other areas of the city.

Councillors ordered a study of Blatchford's business case including "social sustainability goals" and "market demand" last October.

The report is due back in June.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean Amato.