Despite dip in COVID-related hospitalizations, health officials in Waterloo Region stress caution

According to the Region of Waterloo, current modelling shows hospitalizations related to COVID-19 and active outbreaks are on the decline, but health officials remain vigilant in the fight to curb infection.

In Tuesday's regional committee meeting, medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang reported the latest indicators show decreasing levels in several key statistics, but warned that hospitals continue to treat a high volume of COVID-positive patients.

"The strain on our healthcare system is likely to remain high for a few more weeks," Dr. Wang said in Tuesday's meeting. "That said, we are starting to see the number of patients hospitalized and the number of staff impacted by COVID-19 slowly decrease."

OMICRON BA.2 SUBVARIANT

Community wastewater monitoring has detected the newly identified Omicron BA.2 subvariant in Waterloo Region.

"What's difficult to predict is 'what will happen next?'" Dr. Wang said. "Will it grow? Will it potentially start to dominate over BA.1? Or will it be present but eventually subside? It's difficult to know for sure."

The region's top doctor said the new subvariant appears to be more transmissible than the original Omicron variant, but there is no evidence that it's more severe of less susceptible to the COVID-19 vaccine.

INCREASE IN COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Dr. Wang reported an increase in deaths among those infected with COVID-19 last month, and expect that number to grow in February.

The region listed five new deaths in Monday's dashboard update, and 377 in total. There were no deaths added in Tuesday's dashboard update.

"The number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths would be [higher] if we did not have high vaccination rates and if our community had not made efforts to reduce contacts during this Omicron wave," Dr. Wang said.

VACCINATIONS

According to regional director of infectious diseases David Aoki, 84.06 per cent of eligible residents aged five and older are fully vaccinated, while 88.46 per cent have gotten one dose.

As of Monday's dashboard update, 282,522 third doses have been administered to date in Waterloo Region.

The region continues to expand its vaccination outreach, with more than 25 mobile clinics offered this week at schools, congregate settings, long term care homes and other partnered facilities.

"Shortly, the Waterloo Region District School Board and Waterloo Catholic [District] School Board will send letters to parents outlining where to be immunized, and with links to resources in multiple languages that will support parents in making decisions to choose vaccinations," Aoki said.

Aoki reminded residents to contact a primary care provider or pharmacy if vaccination clinics can't meet their availability.

EMPLOYER-LED VACCINATION CLINICS

A total of 46 employers contacted the region regarding employer-led vaccination clinics.

Aoki said 24 employer-led clinics and 5,370 immunizations were administered in the month of January.

"We want to thank all 46 employers who reached out asking how they can help protect their staff," Aoki said.

UPDATED GUIDANCE ON BOOSTER SHOTS

On Friday, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommended that anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 should wait until three months after their infection before receiving their third dose booster.

"There are no safety concerns with receiving a booster dose less than the three months, and the three months is strictly for improved anti-body response," Aoki said.

Aoki added that NACI recommends teenagers with underlying conditions or at risk of COVID-19 exposure receive a third dose booster.