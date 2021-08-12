Despite improvements in weather, fire and travel restrictions remain across Manitoba

Although Manitoba has seen improvements in the dry weather conditions as of late, fire danger levels are still high, and fire and travel restrictions will remain in place throughout the province.

In Thursday’s fire bulletin, the Manitoba government reminded residents that all provincial burning permits are cancelled and it will not issue new permits until conditions improve.

The bulletin notes that Area 4 is now under Level 3 fire and travel restrictions, which means:

Backcountry travel is not allowed unless under the authority of a travel permit;

Camping is only permitted on developed campgrounds;

Campfires are not allowed;

Access to cottages is allowed on designated roads, but travel permits are required for remote cottages.

Area 4 includes the area north of Wanipigow River, east of Lake Winnipeg to the Ontario border and north of Poplar River. It includes Atikaki Provincial Park.

Areas 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 are under Level 2 fire and travel restrictions. This means:

Motorized backcountry travel, which includes ATVs and other off-road vehicles, is prohibited unless under the authority of a travel permit;

Camping is only allowed on developed campgrounds;

Campfires are only allowed between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.;

Wayside parks are open; and

Landing and launching are only allowed on developed shorelines.

The bulletin adds that Areas 15 and 16 are under Level 1 restrictions, which means:

Campfires are only allowed between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.; and

Motorized backcountry travel is not allowed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. unless approved by a travel permit.

The province notes that in the areas under Level 2 and 3 restrictions, industry and outfitters could be restricted in their operations and should contact Manitoba Conservation and Climate for more information.

The Mantario Trail and Kwasitchewan Falls Trail remain closed, along with the Canoe Landing Campground in Spruce Woods Provincial Park.

In the provincial parks outside of the restricted areas, campfires are only allowed between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

The use of fireworks and sky lanterns are not allowed in provincial parks. To use sky lanterns within fire and travel restricted areas, Manitobans need a provincial fireworks authorization. However, all existing authorizations are cancelled and the province will not issue authorizations under the current restrictions.

A number of municipalities in Manitoba have already implemented burning restrictions. Manitobans are urged to check with local municipal offices for more information or check the online interactive map on municipal burning restrictions.

Manitoba does not issue burning permits within or bordering any municipality where burning restrictions are already in place.

More information on the restricted areas can be found online.