With the new provincial lockdown, some construction sites have had to delay their work, but work continues on a new arts and culture centre in Sudbury.

Construction of the Place des Arts facility was expected to be complete this past December, but delays due to the pandemic mean the work is still continuing.

Wearing masks, construction workers are completing work inside and outside the facility in downtown Sudbury. The workers are excluded from the provincial stay-at-home order.

"The constructor for the project is Hein, the company has got their own legal advice and they were told they can continue construction at this point based on the directives from the province," said Leo Therrien, executive director of Place des Arts.

Officials confirm there have been no positive COVID cases reported involving workers, but the pandemic has caused delays in getting the necessary supplies.

'It could be much worse'

"The first confinement in the spring did provoke delays and right now, because of scarcity of materials, there (are) some issues at some levels," said Stephane Gauthier, Place des Arts board chair. "But all things considered, I mean, it could be much worse."

The new arts facility will include a live theatre, an art gallery, a bistro and daycare and will not be limited to francophone groups.

"Seven francophone arts and cultural groups will be moving in in the fall of this year," Therrien said. "They have been planning this for over 12 years and even before that. But Place des Arts is also available for the whole community. So other arts groups will be accessing our performance venues here."

As the project gets closer to completion, there is an excitement about a new arts facility in Sudbury.

"It's a multi-functional arts facility where all kinds of shows and disciplines will be showcased," said Gauthier. "And (it will have) artists from Sudbury, from northern Ontario but also Canada-wide -- even internationally."

Officials confirm the $30 million project is on budget, and if there are no more delays, a grand opening is planned for this fall.