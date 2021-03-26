Despite pandemic challenges, London-area Poppy Campaign raises $195K

The Royal Canadian Legion's Poppy Campaign in the London region took a hit this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Legion had been aiming to match their 2019 total of $220,000, but reached just $195,000 in poppy donations in 2020.

The total was announced at Veterans Memorial Garden in Victoria Park on Friday.

Legion Zone Commander Randy Warden says, "The Legion is appreciative of the generosity of Londoners, and for the volunteer support of numerous local communities and veteran organizations throughout the campaign."

And, given the pandemic, the Legion says it is pleased that it managed to reach 88 per cent of its fundraising target.

London Mayor Ed Holder was also at the announcement and added, "When you imagine that you came so close to the goal, under the circumstances that we’re dealing with today, I think all veterans and volunteers who took part in the poppy campaign can take a bow."

And that total represents just what was raised by Dorchester's Donnybrook branch and London's Vimy, Lambeth, Byron Springbank and Victory branches.

The funds will go to support various veterans programs.

Donations to the Poppy Fund can still be made at any time of year by contacting your local branch, which you can find through www.SupportVeterans.ca.

- With files from CTV's Bryan Bicknell