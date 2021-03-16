While delays brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the opening date, construction of the Place des Arts in downtown Sudbury is still on budget.

A report headed to city council March 23 outlines the challenges the $30-million project has faced since the onset of the pandemic. Progress has slowed significantly as new work rules had to be implemented and skilled labour became harder to find.

"The direct impacts are the mandatory site closures and the remobilization of subcontractors from outside the region," the report said.

Indirect impacts include "reduced availability of manpower related to a general fear of workplace conditions."

There have also been "delays in the delivery of materials due to plant closures, and then aggravated by reduced productivity due to new distancing protocols in the plants. These impacts vary according to the territories where the manufacturing plant is located, or according to the specific conditions of the plant (local outbreak at the plant)."

"The size and complexity of the project requires that the supply chain extend beyond the province and country," the report added.

Another challenge has been deteriorating safety conditions downtown, "which contributed to disruptions on the job sites due to loss of tools/materials, and the threat to the health and safety of workers."

These factors combined to push back the completion date from December 2020 to June this year, the report said. However, much of the structural work has been completed, the exterior of the building is largely finished and electricity has been installed, and the elevator was installed last month.

The building should be ready for occupancy in June, with an official opening slated for this fall. While the pandemic has set back fundraising efforts, construction costs have remained within forecasts.

"All project expenditures to date have been made in accordance with the project description and the budget," the report said. "No material variances have surfaced between projected and actual project expenses."

Place des Arts is the first of the city's so-called big projects to enter into the construction phase. A new art gallery and library are also planned downtown, as well as a performing arts centre.

The Kingsway Entertainment District, which includes a new arena, casino and hotel, recently overcame planning appeals, but the pandemic has prompted a review of the project to determine whether it is still viable.