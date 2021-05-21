Despite provincial go-ahead, most KW splash pads not ready to reopen Saturday

Although the province has given the green light for splash pads to reopen Saturday, most in the Waterloo Region won't be ready to operate by then.

Officials with the City of Waterloo are eyeing a June 5 opening for splash pads.

"Our opening date remains scheduled for June 5 as we have some warranty maintenance work currently underway," city spokesperson Tony Iavarone said in an email Friday. "If the work can finish earlier we will open earlier."

In Kitchener, staff are still determining when exactly the water will start flowing at splash pads.

"City staff is meeting to arrange the reopening of select city splash pads and will provide more information as soon as it is available," spokesperson Shawn Falcao said in an email Friday afternoon.

While splash pads are staying closed for now, many other outdoor amenities in Waterloo are opening Saturday under the province's reopening strategy.

In a Friday release, the city confirmed basketball courts, tennis courts and the Waterloo skate park will all open come Saturday. Park shelters and facility rentals are not yet available.

Soccer fields, cricket pitches, baseball diamonds, volleyball courts and picnic shelters are also not yet available for bookings.

Residents are urged to practice physical distancing even when outdoors.

Public washrooms throughout Waterloo are also open and city staff created a map of washroom locations.

Outdoor gatherings have been expanded to five people as of Saturday.