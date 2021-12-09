Despite recent protest, strengthened COVID-19 rules stand in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health remains steadfast in his decision to limit the number of people allowed at social gatherings from 25 to 10, despite recent public backlash.

Dr. David Colby says Chatham-Kent is dealing with unprecedented COVID-19 numbers saying the numbers continue to threaten public health and safety in the municipality.

“There’s nothing that any of us would like more than for this pandemic to be done,” Colby stated

On Tuesday evening, a group protesters converged outside Colby’s home, handing him what appeared to be legal documents described as “liability papers.” Colby said Thursday the paperwork was not legal. “It was sort of written in quasi-legal language,” Colby explained. “This was not any kind of official document that was prepared by a lawyer.”

Colby said he was more concerned for his neighbours regarding the protest, noting the use of vulgar language and a strobe light, adding he’s not fearful for his safety and won’t take any legal action.

“I’m not the only one who has been subjected to this kind of treatment. Other medical officers of health around the province have been subjected to this kind of thing,” he said.

Meantime, the municipality confirmed its support of the renewed control measures public health has put in place.

In a release issued Thursday morning, municipal officials said in reflection, and following the spirit of the expert guidance provided by Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health, the Municipality of Chatham-Kent is cancelling all planned indoor holiday events and proceedings for this season.

“There are ways to gather and celebrate safely this holiday season,” said CAO Don Shropshire. “Given the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, some adjustments have to be made to limit the risk of further spread and causing additional strain on our healthcare systems.”

Dr. Colby, and municipal officials say CK Public Health staff have been on the receiving end of various forms of mistreatment by a small group of Chatham-Kent residents who are not in agreement with the public health measures that he says protect the health and wellbeing of the community.

“My staff has had a very hard time with people yelling, screaming, swearing and name calling to the case management team.”

Colby explained that local contact tracers have also been subjected to various forms of harassment and resistance.

“They are really, really stressed out and it’s very hard because not everybody is cooperative and civil,” said Colby.

“It has been a long and difficult couple of years for all Chatham-Kent residents,” said Mayor Darrin Canniff. “Our local health unit staff are at unprecedented levels of exhaustion, fatigue, and frustration. They too have experienced the toll that COVID-19 has played in their lives both professionally and personally. While many residents are having to modify their holiday parties and gatherings, many health unit staff will again be absent at dinners with their own families this holiday.”

A former Chatham-Kent resident with family still living in the region contacted CTV News, concerned about what she perceived to be death threats directed towards top Chatham-Kent health officials, saying, “I just don’t think it’s something appropriate to joke about and in this case, it didn’t seem like a joke. It seemed pretty serious.”

The former resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, says she reported the comments that referenced “lynching” to Chatham-Kent Police, the municipality and Facebook. “When I called the police they said I wasn’t the first one to complain about it and they were investigating it and I do hope that they take it seriously. I’m scared. This is not the type of society I want to live in.”

Chatham-Kent Police would not confirm or deny any investigation.

“I’m all for protest and freedom of speech but threatening someone’s safety is not freedom of speech. And frankly, people like Dr. Colby are just trying to keep people safe,” said the former resident.

On Wednesday, police only stated that officers responded to a group of demonstrators in Chatham on Tuesday night.

“Everyone was peaceful upon police arrival and no one was arrested or charged,” said Const. Renee Cowell.

“This is not what I would call peaceful.” Colby said.