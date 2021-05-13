Despite Simcoe Muskoka's COVID-19 downward trend, Ontario extends stay-at-home order

Simcoe Muskoka's COVID-19 weekly case counts have been trending downward by about 20 per cent in recent weeks, but that wasn't enough as the province announced an extension to the stay-at-home order.

In his first news conference in almost two weeks, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that the current lockdown restrictions would be extended until June 2.

"The situation is slowly trending in a better direction, but make no mistake, we aren't out of the woods yet," Ford said. "We must keep doing what we're doing and what's working."

Ford went on to add that COVID-19 variants continue to be a "major concern."

"We need to keep driving cases down and ease pressure on our hospitals," the premier said.

Earlier this week, Simcoe Muskoka's medical officer of health, Dr. Charles Gardner, said he would support a further extension on the safety restrictions, noting positivity rates would need to be "significantly lower" to avoid a fourth wave. He added the steps to reopen the province would have to be "very cautious."

Ford also noted schools would remain closed, saying it would allow time for education staff, and some students to receive their vaccinations.

Starting Thursday, all adults 40+ became eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine through the region's vaccination clinics.

The province also said it is developing a plan to vaccinate 12 to 17-year-olds starting in June.