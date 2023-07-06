Despite soggy start, TD Sunfest is ready to party at Victoria Park
Final touches were made Thursday in the rain, with the music set to let the sun shine at the 29th annual TD Sunfest on Thursday night.
Alfredo Caxaj, the Co-Artistic Director for Sunfest, said it’s one of the biggest line-ups to date.
“Sunfest [2023] is showcasing about 20 international groups and 20 national groups,” said Caxaj. “It’s a beautiful combination of geographical areas and different styles of music.”
If you go down to Victoria Park in downtown London over the next four days, Caxaj said there are a couple of performers to look out for.
“I think one of the big highlights for the festival will be Dakhabrakha from Ukraine, they were supposed to come last year but because of COVID they couldn’t make it,” said Caxaj. “Another is Jupiter and Okwess from the Republic of Congo, another high energy band.”
Besides music, Sunfest as always offers food and crafts from across Canada and around the world.
“You know people will come and celebrate in a free environment with people of different cultural backgrounds,” said Caxaj. “It’s the beauty of Sunfest that really brings everyone together in one particular location which is beautiful Victoria Park.”
-
Edmonton gun violence numbers in June up 133% from 2022: policeThe Edmonton Police Service said there were 133 per cent more shootings in Edmonton in June 2023 than June 2022.
-
A disease that destroys majestic old trees has been found in SaskatoonThe City of Saskatoon says its parks department has detected Dutch elm disease in two different neighbourhoods.
-
Suspect headbutted store staff during North Bay robbery, police sayA robbery turned violent in North Bay this week when a robbery suspect attacked a store employee.
-
ChatGPT describes 20 Vancouver neighbourhoods, sparking mixed reactionsWhen put to the test, artificial intelligence can summarize the neighbourhoods of Vancouver with accuracy—and a little sass.
-
OPP officers rescue baby accidentally locked in car during extreme heatOfficers were called to rescue a baby locked in a car in Wasaga Beach during the heat wave earlier this week.
-
U.S. trade envoy urges Canada to abandon plans for digital taxAmerica's trade envoy is urging her Canadian counterpart to abandon plans for a digital services tax and to allow U.S. home shopping north of the border.
-
Lethbridge launches drinking water stations to help beat the heatFour new drinking water stations have opened as part of a pilot project by the City of Lethbridge to help keep residents hydrated.
-
Nearly 100 surgeries deferred at Cambridge hospital after mechanical failureCambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) was forced to cancel nearly 100 surgeries this week after an unexpected mechanical failure.
-
Knife-wielding man arrested after threatening patrons at New Westminster restaurant: policeA man has been arrested after allegedly threatening patrons with a knife inside a New Westminster restaurant over the weekend.