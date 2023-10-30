Despite warmer temperatures, you'll still need some layers for Halloween night

Let’s start off with your spooky Halloween forecast, which doesn’t seem very scary at all. In fact, Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week.

In the morning at 9 a.m., it will be closer to that freezing mark.

At 4 p.m. we should reach our daytime high of six degrees. By trick-or-treating time at 6 p.m., expect it to be closer to three degrees.

The sun will set just after 6 p.m. and it will start to feel a lot cooler as soon as that happens – so a couple of layers under the costume are a good idea.

After Halloween, the weather pattern will shift and we are looking at a good chance of active weather arriving by late Thursday – along with cooling temperatures.

There is the potential of rain starting Thursday afternoon and then a transition to a rain/snow mix on Thursday evening.

Off and on snow is possible through the weekend. We will keep you posted on this as we get closer to Thursday.

Thanks to Mary Ann Laigo who sent a Halloween pic from last week of a snow-covered scarecrow. Luckily all the little ones won’t have to trek through a snow storm to get some treats.

Happy Halloween everyone!