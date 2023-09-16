Despite warnings from officials to stay home due to post-tropical storm Lee, some ventured towards the coast

Strong winds and heavy rain brought on by post-tropical storm Lee did not deterred people from venturing outside Saturday.

Officials across the Maritimes have been urging residents to stay away from the coastline, but a group of kite surfers decided to hit the water at Parlee Beach Provincial Park in Pointe-du-Chêne, N.B.

"It's quite the feeling, honestly. The adrenaline rush, if you're an adrenaline junkie, you gotta pursue this. This is unreal," said kite surfer Marc Poirer.

"The conditions were good. It was 20 to 30 knot gusts. Maybe 35. It was good for us," said another kite surfer Yves Losier.

The park and campground at Parlee Beach Provincial Park closed as of noon Saturday in response to Lee. On Thursday, officials began removing a lot of infrastructure, including lifeguard towers, ramps and platforms to limit access to the beach.

Not everyone at the beach was there to get in the water -- some came out to watch and film the storm.

"They seem to be professionals, you don't see many amateurs when the big storms are up," Bill Grimmer said of the kite surfers.

"These guys know what they're doing."

At the Pointe-du-Chêne Wharf, people were coming and going all day long to get an up-close look at the effects of Lee. There were even a few teens jumping off the wharf mid-afternoon, but a member of the RCMP spoke with the group and asked them to stop.

A few people were also fishing off the wharf late in the afternoon.





The wharf was hit hard by Fiona last year, with around $3 million in damages. This time around, the waves and storm surge were nowhere near what they were like last September.

"This is our third storm since we moved out here in 2017 and the first time we decided to come down and see what it looked like before the aftermath," said resident Sean Beavan.

Shediac-Beaubassin-Cap-Pelé MLA Jacques LeBlanc was also on the wharf Saturday.

"The storm surge is not as bad as last year's, but you still have to be safe. We're probably going to be in the eye of the storm," said LeBlanc.

He urged people to stay home.

"That's the right place to be," said LeBlanc.

Cottage and homeowners in the seaside community were anxious for Lee's arrival Saturday due to what they experienced during Fiona.

"We've had our place for about nine years," said cottage owner Heidi Eaton.

"There's been about five to six storms that have affected us."

She planned on staying put with her husband and her dog Saturday night to see what Lee brings.

"Our plan for tonight is to just hunker down, take it hour by hour. Right now, it's beautiful out. It's 21 degrees. It's hard to believe what's coming," said Eaton.

Conditions are expected to worsen through Saturday evening.

Click here for a photo gallery of the impact of post-tropical storm Lee in the Maritime provinces.