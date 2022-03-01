Destination Greater Victoria launches $2.2M ad campaign to attract visitors
With pandemic restrictions easing across the country, Destination Greater Victoria is unveiling what it calls its "largest marketing campaign ever" to attract visitors to the region.
The tourism group is launching a $2.2-million advertising campaign to highlight southern Vancouver Island.
The campaign will run from March 1 to Aug. 20 and will focus on targeting visitors from Vancouver, the Lower Mainland, Calgary, and Toronto – as well as travellers from Washington state and California.
Destination Greater Victoria says the campaign is designed to attract multi-night stays to the region from diverse communities in Canada and the U.S.
"This campaign is Destination Greater Victoria’s most significant campaign ever and is carefully planned to help stimulate and drive recovery," said Destination Greater Victoria CEO Paul Nursey.
"Re-introducing Greater Victoria’s travel brand into key source markets such as Washington state and California, where competitive travel marketers within the United States have been very active for the past two years, will present some challenges; however, we are confident that Greater Victoria has a solid reputation to build upon," he said.
-
Sudbury bar owner says naloxone mandate doesn't go far enoughA new labour bill introduced by the Ford government is set to require some Ontario workplaces to have naloxone kits on hand to prevent opioid overdoses, but one northern bar owner thinks the list should be expanded.
-
International child pornography case led to arrest of sex offender in Vancouver: policeWhat began as an investigation in New Zealand turned into an international child pornography case, police in Vancouver say.
-
Storytelling contest raising money for Habitat for Humanity Waterloo RegionOver 650 students in the region participated in the Meaning of Home contest.
-
London Ont. man embraces Ukrainian tradition of 'Pysanky' as a symbol of hopeThe Ukrainian culture has deep roots and traditions. One of which is an art form that dates back thousands of years, decorating eggs to ward off evil.
-
Halifax police searching for two suspects after robbery at Halifax grocery storePolice in Halifax are searching for two suspects in connection with a robbery at a Sobeys store in Halifax.
-
Home prices in Windsor-Essex continue to riseThe average sale price of houses in the region has increased 44.74 per cent compared to this time last year, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
-
Ontario's fiscal watchdog says the province spent 5.5-billion dollars less than plannedThe latest report from Ontario's fiscal watchdog shows the provincial government spent 5.5-billion dollars less than planned in the first three quarters of the fiscal year that ends March 31st.
-
Is Canada up for the 'semiconductor challenge'?As a microchip shortage continues to idle the automotive industry in Windsor, the federal government is set to spend $150 million to develop domestic production of electronic components.
-
Driver hurt when ice crashes through windshield on western Quebec highwayA 55-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when a piece of ice flew off an oncoming vehicle and crashed through her windshield in western Quebec.